Hamza returns for ‘key role’ in PML-N’s Punjab election campaign

LAHORE: Hamza Shehbaz, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has returned after spending three months with his family in the United States and Britain, according to reports in the media.

According to ARY News, the former chief minister of Punjab arrived at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal airport early on Tuesday and was received by local party leaders.

His return comes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the elections for Punjab Assembly on April 30. Citing sources, ARY News said that Shehbaz is expected to be given a key responsibility for PML-N’s electoral campaign in the province.

The parliamentary board of PML-N will start awarding tickets to candidates from March 15. Party’s Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan has directed all divisional and district organisations of the party to ensure active interaction with the public.

He further said that all regional organisations should ensure the submission of nomination papers of the “best, most competent, and people-friendly” candidates in provincial constituencies.

As per the election schedule, candidates could submit their nomination papers from March 12 to 14, while scrutiny of the papers will be held on March 22. The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers until April 5, and the election symbols will be allotted to candidates on April 6.

