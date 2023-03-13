Alvi urges need to adopt digital technology to enhance economic development

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has said the country needed to adopt digital technology to enhance economic development and make progress in public service delivery.

“There is a need to make early decisions in technology and keep pace with the fast-changing world … and a full-throttle acceleration on expanding digitalisation in areas of public service delivery, including online banking, is required,” Alvi said while addressing a seminar on digitalisation.

Stressing on taking initiative in learning and getting the edge in technology, Alvi said that by leveraging digital technology, the country could explore advanced avenues of business in the revolutionised world.

The president further said that learning knowledge about financial technologies and artificial intelligence could prove to be a catalyst to progress for Pakistan.

“Working on intellectual ideas and early decisions on implementing digitisation strategy in diverse areas is important,” he said, underlining that besides digitalisation, the stakeholders needed to guide the consumers not to fall victim to online scams.

Alvi said Pakistanis had already adopted cell phone technology, and there was a need to guide them about the benefits of advanced technology.