US congressman expresses concern over rights violations under Sharif

By Monitoring Report

WASHINGTON: US Congressman Brad Sherman, a Democrat representing California’s 32nd congressional district, has expressed his concerns over the “violation” of human rights and democracy in Pakistan, urging the government of Shehbaz Sharif to ensure freedom of speech and the application of rule of law in the country.

Sherman’s comments come after he spoke to former prime minister Imran Khan and Dr. Asif Mehmood, a Pakistan-origin philanthropist and Democratic candidate running for Congress.

In a video message shared on Twitter by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Sherman recalled the US and Pakistan have a long history of working together on various global and regional issues since the 1940s.

“America must support democracy and human rights around the world and particularly in Pakistan,” he pointed out.

“It is not the role of the United States to involve itself in Pakistan’s internal governmental matters with respect to Pakistan’s constitutional and democratic process. But we must not shy away from raising our voices for human rights and democracy in Pakistan or anywhere else.

“The government of Pakistan and every government should respect the right of people to speak, the right to organise, the right to demonstrate,” he said.

He noted that Pakistan was facing several internal and external challenges, such as growing extremism, intolerance, and dissent that threatened the country’s social cohesion.

Sherman also emphasized the need for a calm, orderly, democratic, and prosperous Pakistan where citizens could freely engage in political dialogue.

He also expressed concern over the alleged incidents of “custodial torture” and “sexual abuse” of PTI leaders Shahbaz Gill and Azam Swati, as well as the deaths of journalist Arshad Sharif and party worker Ali Bilal.

Sherman stressed that the US Congress was monitoring the situation in Pakistan and was ready to provide help to the government regarding human rights issues.

