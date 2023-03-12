Second navy ship leaves with supplies for quake victims in Turkey and Syria

KARACHI: A second ship of the Pakistan Navy departed on Saturday with 500 tons of relief supplies for people affected by twin earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on February 6.

The ship PNS Moawin, which departed from Karachi, is carrying 2,600 winterized tents and 38,000 blankets for Turkey and 22,000 blankets, ration packets, and generators for Syria, said a statement from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The ship is scheduled to arrive in the Turkish port of Mersin on March 23 and in Syria on March 30.

NDMA chairman Lt. Gen. Haider Malik, Turkish Consul General in Karachi Cemal Sangu, and Pakistan Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Faisal Abbasi saw the ship off in a simple ceremony at Karachi Harbor.

Sangu, in this remarks, thanked Pakistan and its people for their continued support to the victims of earthquakes in Turkey, noting that the two nations have always stood together in difficult times.

The first Pakistan Navy ship carrying 1,000 tons of relief goods departed for Turkey on February 28.