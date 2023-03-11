All of Imran’s facilitators are ‘running away’: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, the senior vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Friday said that those who conspired against her father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were now confessing to their involvement in the conspiracy and exposing others who were also involved in it.

Maryam said that “we don’t have to do anything… they are exposing themselves. This is justice from the Almighty that we are seeing this,” and added that not only were they confessing, but they were also pointing out others who were part of the conspiracy against Nawaz.

“They hatched [the conspiracy] together but now they are being exposed so everybody is looking after themselves. All of Imran’s facilitators are escaping the country,” she said while addressing a PML-N workers’ convention in Faisalabad.

“I say this to Panama bench and [former chief justice] Saqib Nisar, you must listen to this… this nation will never forgive you no matter how many explanations you offer on Sadiq and Ameen,” she said.

Maryam said that former prime minister Imran Khan, who was an absconder in some cases at that time, used to participate in the hearings of Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar and Justice (retd) Asif Saeed Khosa but no one bothered to arrest him.

She claimed that the Panama bench was not only an enemy of Nawaz but was also an enemy of the poor people of Pakistan who were being provided with Rs2 bread and cheap sugar.

Maryam lashed out at Imran for “humiliating” the nation in front of the IMF by succumbing to its demands. “Imran is responsible for today’s situation. They (Panama bench) imposed an incapable, incompetent and watch thief on this nation. Nation will never forgive them for generations.”

She said that the bench imposed a person on this nation who was addicted to drugs and he destroyed the country.

Hitting out at the PTI chief for using party workers, particularly women as “human shields” to prevent arrest, Maryam said that Nawaz Sharif went to jail along with his daughter but he never used his workers as shields whereas Imran is using his female workers for this purpose.

“He checks on his doorstep whether women were protecting him or not at all times,” she said.

“What happens to our daughters and sisters is shameful. Their own lawmakers are saying what is happening at Zaman Park, we cannot even say those things in words.”

The PML-N leader said that when courts summon Imran Khan, he excuses by saying that he has plaster on his leg. “Till there are cases in courts, his plaster will not come off. He says he is old and cannot come but when he has to hold a rally he is never too old. He is only sick for courts but not for rallies… have you seen a bigger hypocrite in your life,” she questioned.

Maryam said that his father Nawaz Sharif participated in the lawyers’ movement despite life threats. “Even his foreign friends asked him not to participate but Nawaz said people are waiting for me,” she added.

Praying for the PTI worker who lost his life a few days ago, she said that she respects workers of all political parties but Imran does not even care about his own workers.

“It is shameful Imran called his [slain worker’s] father to his residence to express condolence. Only a coward can do that. Imagine if Imran was prime minister when Clinton called before Pakistan’s nuclear tests. He would have hidden beneath a charpoy but Nawaz told Clinton that we will go ahead with the tests.”

Maryam said that Imran asks his workers to move everywhere whereas he himself doesn’t even leave his washroom. “Do leaders become shields for workers or workers become shields for leaders,” she questioned.

She said that elections will definitely happen in the country but before a few “injustices” needed to be fixed first.

“On one hand there are 200 hearings of Nawaz and on the other two hearings of watch thief. We do not accept this injustice. He (Imran) used to call others thieves. Now everyone is calling him a thief. He himself is a thief, his party is a thief and his wife too,” she added.

She called for “accountability” before holding the elections, saying no one will accept the results if it is not done.

Maryam said that Nawaz Sharif will return to the country and the day he is back, Pakistan will also be back on the path of progress.