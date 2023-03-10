NATIONAL

False assets declaration: PML-N moves ECP to withhold PTI’s electoral symbol

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday filed a petition with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking withholding of the electoral symbol “bat” of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PML-N, in the petition adopted the stance that that the PTI had submitted false declarations of assets and certificates, violating election rules.

Senior PML-N leaders, including Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, and Saud Majeed filed the petition, accusing the PTI of intentionally misleading the public and the ECP. They also referred to the conviction of PTI Chief Imran Khan by ECP for submitting false statements and incorrect declarations of assets in Toshakhana and prohibited funding cases. They said the ECP, in a unanimous decision, has already found former Prime Minister Imran Khan guilty of “corrupt practices” and disqualified him from being a member of parliament.

Speaking to the media, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, a senior PML-N leader, emphasized on the ECP to take action against the opposition party, stating that the PTI had declared false assets.

 

 

Previous article
Amends to NAB Law afoot regarding returned references: Law Minister
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

NAB seeks record of Farah Gogi’s property in Punjab

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Friday widened the scope of investigation into the assets beyond means and money laundering case against Farah Khan...

Hajj policy 2023: Every Haaji to pay around Rs1.175 million this year

Five terrorists gunned down in north, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Petition urges British govt to help end plight of Kashmiri women

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.