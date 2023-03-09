Maryam terms youth real driving force for country’s future

LAHORE: Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Thursday termed the youth the real driving force of the country, saying that the Muslim League was the only political party which had an ambitious agenda for this major chunk of the population.

She said that unlike Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s mere slogans for the youth, the PML-N was the party which had youths’ more representation in the parliament, which depicted the real picture against hollow slogans.

Addressing the party’s young leadership here, she said that the PML-N did not want to use the youth as a fuel for achieving personal agendas, rather it wanted to make them part of the decision-making process at national level.

She said the majority of the country’s population consisted of the youth, whether it was rural or urban population. She said there was dire need to give them a right direction so that they could contribute to nation-building.

Maryam Nawaz, terming the youth real strength of her party, said that their participation in organisational matters would be ensured. The PML-N had become a youth representative party in a true sense, as the party had credit of initiating various schemes aimed at

providing better employment and business opportunities to them.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif worked for making the youth self reliance whenever the PML-N got an opportunity to serve the country, and started various initiatives through financial assistance, scholarships, soft loans, etc.

The PML-N chief organiser said that Shehbaz Sharif had introduced education-friendly Punjab Education Endowment Fund project, whereas interest-free loan scheme was also launched by the PML-N government. She said the youth was attracted toward the latest technology by providing them with laptops, while local and international scholarships were also provided to brilliant and deserving students.

She said there were ample opportunities to excel in the field of Information Technology, and the youth of the country had a right place to display their skills and get their share in the local as well international market.

Maryam regretted that the PTI was using the youth to achieve its political goals, but no one was there to lead them as they were called onto the roads every time for agitation while the party chief was hiding in his Zaman Park residence.

The PML-N senior leader said she was sad to hear about an untoward incident, which happened on Wednesday during a so-called PTI rally, wherein a political worker passed away. She said transparent investigation into the incident should be held to ascertain that

who was responsible for his death.

She regretted that negative thinking was deliberately promoted among the youth during the previous four-year rule of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.