Lahore police fail to arrest main accused of ‘Gang 102’ who tortured young boy

Lahore: The Lahore police have so far failed to arrest the main accused of the gang of boys who tortured a student in a snooker club in Gulberg a few days ago.

According to the details, a few days ago a video went viral on social media in which a group of young boys attacked a young boy Hayat Sajjad and severely tortured him. Later, after the social media went viral, the Lahore Police registered a case and claimed that the accused had been arrested and it was also revealed that the boys who tortured the innocent boy were running an organized gang named ‘Gang 102’.

However, speaking to this scribe, Hayat’s father Sajjad Ghurki revealed that the police had arrested the boys of the gang but not the main accused.

“My son did not even know the boys of this gang. The gang boys belonged to LACAS and Roots school system while my son is a student of Lahore Grammar School. However, some of the gang boys were later released on bail after surrendering their arrest. But the boys who tortured my son have not been arrested yet. I have also given the names of some of them to the police, but the police say that they do not have the addresses of the boys. However, now I myself am helping the police by locating the houses of these boys. However, the gang boys were out on bail, they also uploaded the triumphant videos through their gang’s social media accounts, which hurt many children. After this incident, I was contacted by many parents whose children were tortured by this gang. The leader of the gang is not a student anywhere and is a relative of a lawyer on whose back he beats up the boys and then uploads videos of these incidents on social media to build his reputation,” Sajjad lamented.

However, Ghurki further informed that against the gang’s spreading fear and panic on social media, he has also given an application to the FIA fifteen days ago, on which no action has been taken yet.

On the other hand, speaking to Pakistan Today, SHO Gulberg Imran Khan said that the police already had the addresses of the gang boys and twelve boys were arrested by the police through their effort.

“It was the police who found the boys. We have the addresses of three more boys who will be arrested today. We have arrested the boys on the basis of video footage and we have the remand papers of all the arrested. Since the case was not for any serious crime all the boys were granted bail by the court,” he said.