FoFC holds free veterinary medical camp at Sibi Cattle Show

QUETTA: Friends of China Forum (FoCF) made a free veterinary medical camp for three days during the famous and traditional Sibi Cattle Show 2023, also known as Sibi Mela.

Where expert veterinary doctors provided free treatment, consultancy and awareness to the local cattle farm owners and breeders, for the prevention of different diseases many vaccinations were also done.

And animals with different disease conditions were also provided with treatment and medication. The cattle breeders from all over Balochistan thanked the FoCF for their kind and humanitarian gesture and trusted that Pakistan, China friendship is so unique and pure that such gestures of kindness truly enhances the love for Pakistan, China Friendship in the hearts of the people of Balochistan.