Leader says people given decision in favour of PTI even before elections

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema claims that the people of Pakistan have already decided to support the opposition party even before the election campaign begins.

She tweeted that the party chairman Imran Khan is hosting a welcoming ceremony on Sunday to honour those who were arrested in the court arrest movement. She criticized the government and called the gathering of thousands of people to listen to his address as a referendum against the stubbornness of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

She urged the country to announce general elections across the country and bring back the fugitive leader, Nawaz Sharif, so that the opposition party doesn’t have a chance to say their leader was not in the country after the defeat.

Cheema also lambasted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership, stating that Hamza Shahbaz was persuaded to return by the lure of a big position after being cornered.

She expressed utmost confidence in PTI’s victory in the forthcoming elections and advised the PML-N to form a preliminary committee to find out the facts of their disastrous defeat in the elections.