Pakistan stands besides Turkey in difficult time after deadly earthquake

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan was among the first countries to send search and rescue teams to Turkey following last month’s deadly earthquakes in the nation’s southern parts, the concerned authority said in its report to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who has shown full support to the nation during the challenging time.

The government immediately dispatched a 33-member Pakistan Army Urban Search and Rescue Team (USRT) on February 6, shortly after twin devastating earthquakes struck southern Turkey, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in the report.

The following day, another 51-member Rescue 1122 squad left for Turkey.

The death toll from two powerful earthquakes has risen to over 45,000, while the relief and rehabilitation phase has begun for over 13 million people in 11 provinces affected by the natural disaster.

Over 9,000 international search and rescue personnel, including three teams from Pakistan, had flown into Turkey to assist the Turkish government in saving people trapped under the collapsed buildings.

During the rescue and search operations, Pakistani teams saved 14 people independently, in addition to the same number pulled to safety in collaboration with other teams, while also recovering 201 bodies and clearing 237 sites.

“The team was able to recover a young boy 148 hours after earthquakes,” according to the NDMA report.

Furthermore, the Rescue 1122 team alerted the country’s USAR teams, who rescued five people from the collapsed buildings.

The Pakistan Army team returned on February 24, while the Rescue 1122 team arrived a day earlier.

“Pakistan immediately extended full support in search, rescue and medical assistance along a provision of aid, and relief activities,” the NDMA stated in the report, adding that a medical team of 10 members was also deployed there.

“Overall, Pakistan’s swift response and deployment of trained teams played a crucial role in providing much-needed aid and support to the affected areas of Turkey and Syria. Their selfless efforts and dedication towards assisting their fellow humans in times of need are commendable and appreciated by the international community,” the authority said.

Relief supplies

On Tuesday, a Pakistan Navy ship carrying 1,000 tons of relief supplies, 1,800 large family-sized winterized tents, and 29,000 blankets sailed from Karachi to Turkey.

Apart from the fresh batch of relief goods, the NDMA has already sent nearly 10,069 winterized tents, 745 tons of relief assistance goods, and more than 33,000 blankets to affected areas via air and road routes.

According to the report, a total of 26 flights, including 10 special chartered aircraft, were utilised to transport such relief items.

Last month, Prime Minister Sharif said Islamabad will send 100,000 tents to Turkey in the coming days.

Moreover, local charities such as the Al-Khidmat Foundation, Edhi Foundation, Baitussalam Welfare Trust, Sailani Welfare Trust, and Pakistan Red Crescent have been involved in relief and rescue efforts in the earthquake-ravaged regions.

​​​​Teams’ work lauded

On Wednesday, Sharif hosted members of Pakistani teams who participated in the search, rescue, and relief efforts, thanking them for their efforts and assisting their Turkish brothers and sisters.

“The government and the people of Pakistan are grateful to all of you as you were the ones who arrived in Turkey soon after the earthquakes to help your Turkish brothers and sisters in a difficult time,” Sharif said, adding that they will remember these services for a long time.

“I saw my team working diligently on the occasion of the visit to Turkey, I have invited you all here to thank you all of you for your efforts,” he added.

Earlier that day, Army Chief Gen. Syed Asim Munir visited the Headquarters Engineers Division in Rawalpindi and met with his army team that had returned from Turkey.

He interacted with the rescue team members and appreciated their professionalism and commendable work during rescue efforts.

“Gen. Asim highlighted the importance of our enduring strategic relations with Turkey and Syria and the need to assist, particularly in times of crises,” the army’s media wing said in a statement.