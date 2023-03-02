PM, COAS duo discusses country’s security situation

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday and discussed various issues including the country’s security situation.

According to Express News, regional as well as country’s situation came under discussion during the meeting which took place at PM House in Islamabad.

The meeting comes as the country is facing a resurgence of terrorism. However, the security forces have multiple attempts by inimical elements to disrupt hard-earned peace in the country.

They have conducted numerous operations across the country in the past three months, arresting terrorists and their facilitators and foiling several attacks.

In Balochistan alone, 3,414 operations were conducted, including 2,980 area domination operations, 67 intelligence-based operations, and 367 area sanitisation operations. During these operations, security forces arrested 112 terrorists and killed 40 others.

A total of 1,960 operations were conducted in K-P, out of which 1,516 were area-domination operations, 301 were intelligence-based operations, and 143 were area-sanitisation operations.

As a result of the operations conducted by security forces, 98 terrorists were killed and 540 were arrested in K-P.

The government and people of Pakistan continue to stand behind their security forces in their fight against terrorism and violent extremism.