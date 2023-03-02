NATIONAL

LHC extends stay order against Lahore Master Plan 2050

By Staff Report

LAHORE: While hearing a plea questioning legality of ‘Lahore Master Plan 2050’ (LMP) on Thursday the Lahore High Court (LHC) extended stay order in the matter so no construction work would be allowed on the project till March 28.

In January 10,2023, a single-member bench of the LHC comprising Justice Shahid Karim had granted a stay order on LMP 2050, halting construction work on the project.

During last December, the then Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi had approved LMP 2050 while presiding over the 8th meeting of LDA governing body.

The provincial government launched the Ravi Urban Project under LMP 2050 to save the provincial capital from environmental pollution. However, a petitioner urged the court to issue directives to the provincial government to take measures to curb environmental pollution. He requested to halt illegal construction work terming it as was carried out under the the pretext of LMP.

Resultantly, the LHC issued notices to the Government of Punjab, chief secretary and other respondents asking to submit a reply in two weeks.

It is pertinent to mention that during hearing of the matter in December 22, Justice Shahid Karim expressed concern over the LMP 2050, saying the future of agricultural land had been put on stake. He observed while hearing several petitions from farmers challenging the alleged forced acquisition of land and its sale by the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA). The judge observed that the world opted for vertical housing buildings instead of expanding cities on land, saying that smog has reached a dangerous level.

On Thursday, an associate of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) counsel sought time in the matter on the grounds that his senior was unable to appear due to some health issues. Granting exemption to the CDA lawyer on medical grounds the bench adjourned the matter till March 28.

 

 

IGP continues encouraging outstanding officers, personnel
Staff Report
Staff Report

