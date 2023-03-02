IGP continues encouraging outstanding officers, personnel

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar continues to encourage the officers and personnel who have performed excellently during their duty and in this regard, he has awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates to 33 officers and officials from districts of Kasur and Nankana Sahib of Sheikhupura region and district Bhakkar of Sargodha region.

According to details, SP Investigation Kasur and his team were showered with praise for arresting the accused involved in the blind murder of a five-year-old child in Mustafaabad Kasur in a very short time. The IGP awarded SP Investigation Kasur Abdul Wahab Khan with a certificate of appreciation posted at that time, while 10 officers and personnel in investigation team who investigated the incident and arrested the accused were given CC1 and Rs10,000 cash rewards each.

Sub-Inspector Ali Akbar, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Javed, TSI Muhammad Wasim, ASI Munir Ahmed, Head Constable Muhammad Sona, Head Constable Muhammad Ilyas, Constables Ali Raza, Zeeshan Saeed and Driver Constable Muhammad Arshad were among the recipients of awards.

IG Punjab gave Shabash to the team that arrested the dangerous accused Allah Wasaya involved in the abduction and murder of Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Kasur police station Allahabad and encouraged them with cash rewards. Among the recipients of the awards are two sub-inspectors Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Idris, ASIs Mubashir Ali Sajid, Nabeel Ahmed and constable Faisal Khalil, IG Punjab gave appreciation letters to all team and cash prize of Rs25,000 each.

Moreover, Three constables Ali Haider, Zahid Maqsood and Zafar Iqbal were awarded CC1 and Rs100,000 cash reward each for bringing the accused to justice who martyred Sub Inspector Muhammad Hayat Khan in Bhakkar. SDPO Nasir Nawaz was given a certificate of appreciation for arresting the accused while five officials including Inspector Iftikhar were given CC1 and Rs10,000 cash rewards each for arresting accused who murdered a shopkeeper during dacoity in Shah Kot, District Nankana. Rewards were given to the SHO and the official for arresting two accused involved in the murder of a citizen during a dacoity in Chak No. 174 of Shahkot.

Similarly, other 07 sub-inspectors who arrested dangerous suspects involved in 6 different serious crimes in Kasur district were awarded CC1 and Rs10,000 each. IG Punjab felicitated all the officers and personnel with excellent performance and directed them to continue working with the same spirit. He said that no effort should be spared in hard work and effective use of modern technology for the protection of life and property of the people and suppression of anti-social elements.

IG Punjab said that it is a good tradition of Punjab Police to encourage officers and personnel with excellent performance and this will continue at all levels. On this occasion DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and others officers were also present.