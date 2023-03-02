NATIONAL

LHC turns down request for contempt proceedings against Sana

By Staff Report
Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah (C) speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on May 24, 2022. - Pakistani police detained hundreds of supporters of ousted prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party ahead of a major sit-in planned by the former leader, senior party members and police sources said on May 24. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has rejected a petition seeking contempt proceedings against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan for allegedly scandalising the judiciary through an audio leak.

The audio involved former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his lawyer. In a written verdict, Justice Abid Aziz Shaikh said that the petitioner did not provide any evidence or transcript of the conversation.

The case was declared inadmissible as the petitioner was not a victim in the case.

During the hearing, the judge had remarked the Supreme Court was also looking into the matter and inquired if a forensic examination of the audio had been conducted. When the petitioner said the interior minister attempted to defame the judiciary, Justice Shaikh remarked: “Now, you don’t need to worry. We will handle it.”

On February 16, Khan in a press conference ran an audio tape of an alleged conversation between Elahi and his counsel, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abid Shahid Zuberi. The minister claimed the former chief minister wanted to get a case fixed before his “favourite judge” to get a desirable verdict.

He also appealed to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of the purported audio. He also demanded the forensic test of the leaked audio tape.

“If the former Punjab CM is found guilty after the forensic, then the matter should be presented before the judicial committee,” he remarked.

Previous article
Sharif, JCSC chief Mirza discuss security, military affairs
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Government aims for tighter security in first digital census

LAHORE: The government has launched Pakistan's first-ever digital population and housing census in an effort to securely gather demographic data on every individual ahead...

Sanaullah: Imran’s hiding place is no more

Pakistan envoy discusses agreement with Azerbaijan to enhance bilateral trade

Rotary International praises Pakistan’s success against polio

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.