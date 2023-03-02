NATIONAL

Sharif, JCSC chief Mirza discuss security, military affairs

By Staff Report
ISTANBUL, TURKIYE - NOVEMBER 26: Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus (not seen) attend the Foreign Economic Relations Board Turkiye-Pakistan Business Council Meeting held in Istanbul, Turkiye on November 26, 2022. (Photo by Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC), Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday to discuss the security situation in the country and professional matters related to the military.

The meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s House.

Gen. Mirza, who was promoted to his current rank in November, also met with the prime minister following his promotion. During the meeting, Sharif congratulated him on his new position and praised his professional capabilities and performance in the Pakistan Army.

The prime minister highlighted that the Pakistan Army is a valuable national asset, and the leadership of the two competent officers will further strengthen the country’s defense.

