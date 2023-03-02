Sharif, JCSC chief Mirza discuss security, military affairs

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC), Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday to discuss the security situation in the country and professional matters related to the military.

The meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s House.

Gen. Mirza, who was promoted to his current rank in November, also met with the prime minister following his promotion. During the meeting, Sharif congratulated him on his new position and praised his professional capabilities and performance in the Pakistan Army.

The prime minister highlighted that the Pakistan Army is a valuable national asset, and the leadership of the two competent officers will further strengthen the country’s defense.