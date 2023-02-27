16 students injured in clashes between two groups of QAU

ISLAMABAD: Several students were injured in a clash between two student organizations at Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) here in the federal capital forcing the university administration to close down the university indefinitely while directing the students to vacate the hostels immediately.

According to the police, there was a dispute between two student organizations over the issue of hostel accommodation in the university. The dispute turned into a clash and several students were injured in the incident.

Later, Police officials said that a clash between Baloch and Pashtun councils of students at the QAU had led to the injuring of 16 Baloch students. The handout said that the injured Baloch students were under treatment and the condition of all of them was out of danger.

Police force was also called at the university after the incident. The Quaid-e-Azam University would remain closed indefinitely due to the clash among student organizations and the university registrar also issued a notification to close the university.

On the other hand, the hostel management also directed the girl students to vacate the hostel immediately.