Courts to restrict entry of ‘irrelevant’ people during Imran’s appearance

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has decided to restrict irrelevant individuals from entering the banking and anti-terrorism courts in anticipation of former prime minister Imran Khan’s upcoming cases on Tuesday, according to a report by The News.

The decision came after his supporters packed Lahore High Court (LHC) to the rafter during an appearance, with 200 people blocking movement inside a small portion of the compound.

Sources familiar with the matter said the officials in charge have been in touch with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to ensure a peaceful appearance before the court.

The administration has conveyed the directives of the federal government regarding measures to be taken to prevent any unfortunate incidents.

To prevent any disturbance on the day, the administration has planned to make the best possible arrangements and Islamabad police have been entrusted with the responsibility of security arrangements during and before Khan’s arrival. The Rangers could be called in if needed.

In another development, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will reportedly ask the court to carry out a medical examination on Khan in any of the two major hospitals of the federal capital to determine the nature of his wound and ailment.

The FIA is contending that the former prime minister has been receiving treatment from a cancer hospital founded by him and “under his control”, and has been producing medical certificates from there. However, it is believed that he may resist such an examination on one or other pretext.

The PTI has kept his schedule of movement secret due to security reasons or other fears that have not been revealed. It is unclear whether he will be staying in Bani Gala in Islamabad or move to Peshawar.