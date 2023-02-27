NATIONAL

Courts to restrict entry of ‘irrelevant’ people during Imran’s appearance

By Monitoring Report
In this photograph taken on November 1, 2022, Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan speaks while taking part in an anti-government march in Gujranwala. - Khan was shot in the foot at a political rally on November 3, 2022 but he is in a stable condition, an aide said. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has decided to restrict irrelevant individuals from entering the banking and anti-terrorism courts in anticipation of former prime minister Imran Khan’s upcoming cases on Tuesday, according to a report by The News.

The decision came after his supporters packed Lahore High Court (LHC) to the rafter during an appearance, with 200 people blocking movement inside a small portion of the compound.

Sources familiar with the matter said the officials in charge have been in touch with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to ensure a peaceful appearance before the court.

The administration has conveyed the directives of the federal government regarding measures to be taken to prevent any unfortunate incidents.

To prevent any disturbance on the day, the administration has planned to make the best possible arrangements and Islamabad police have been entrusted with the responsibility of security arrangements during and before Khan’s arrival. The Rangers could be called in if needed.

In another development, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will reportedly ask the court to carry out a medical examination on Khan in any of the two major hospitals of the federal capital to determine the nature of his wound and ailment.

The FIA is contending that the former prime minister has been receiving treatment from a cancer hospital founded by him and “under his control”, and has been producing medical certificates from there. However, it is believed that he may resist such an examination on one or other pretext.

The PTI has kept his schedule of movement secret due to security reasons or other fears that have not been revealed. It is unclear whether he will be staying in Bani Gala in Islamabad or move to Peshawar.

Previous article
Over two dozen Pakistanis drowned in Italy migrant shipwreck: Sharif
Monitoring Report
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

TTP have Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in their crosshairs

PESHAWAR: Atop a police outpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faizanullah Khan stands behind a stack of sandbags and peers through the sight of an anti-aircraft...

South Africa aim to launch new era in Test series against West Indies

Former general ‘picked up’ over military criticism

Epaper_23-02-27 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.