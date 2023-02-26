Rajanpur witnesses by-election amidst intimidation, mismanagement claims

— PTI accuses interim government of harassment of supporters

— N League candidate alleges presiding officers misbehaved with voters

LAHORE: The by-elections for the NA-193 constituency of the National Assembly in Rajanpur began at 8:00 am and will continue until 5:00 pm, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said, despite concerns over security by the Punjab caretaker government.

The seat fell vacant after the demise of Jaffar Khan Leghari, a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, in December.

The election features a total of 11 candidates, with a highly competitive race expected between Mohsin Leghari of PTI and Ammar Leghari, former minister Awais Leghari’s son, of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The opposition party and its supporters have raised concerns about threats of violence and voter intimidation at polling stations during the vote.

PTI initially nominated its chairman Imran Khan as a candidate for the election. However, the former prime minister withdrew his candidacy earlier this month, apparently in an attempt to avoid potential disqualification in a court case.

جام پور : این اے 193 ضمنی الیکشن، صدر جنوبی پنجاب سینیٹرعون عباس بپی کا مینا لغاری کے ہمراہ مختلف پولنگ اسٹیشنز کا دورہ

آج کا دن پی ٹی آئی امیدوار محسن لغاری اور عمران خان کے نظریے کی کامیابی کا ہوگا، عون عباس بپی #بلے_پہ_ٹھپہ pic.twitter.com/Yhef7eNDwi — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 26, 2023

Political analysts noted that Khan’s withdrawal from the race could have a significant impact on the turnout.

The election commission said there are 379,204 registered voters in the constituency, with male voters numbering 206,497 and female voters totaling 172,709. 237 polling stations have been established in the constituency, with over 200 Rangers personnel serving as a quick response force.

Just two days before the vote was scheduled to be held, the interim government of Punjab requested that the commission postpone the by-election, citing security concerns. In a letter to the home department, the commissioner of the Dera Ghazi Khan division outlined the concerns and requested the ECP to delay the elections.

However, the tribunal declined the request, saying that all arrangements for the by-election had already been made, and the presence of the deputy commissioner, Punjab Police, Army, and Rangers would ensure that any untoward situations would be responded to promptly.

MISMANAGEMENT

PTI leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, who also belongs to the city, claimed “state machinery has been used non-stop to harass and intimidate [the] PTI candidate [and] supporters.”

“Today, insha’Allah the people will come out and defeat these mafias [and] their handlers,” she vowed, referring to the military.

NA 193 Rajanpur bye election today. State machinery has been used non stop to harrass and intimidate PTI candidate & supporters. Today inshaAllah the people will come out and defeat these mafias & their handlers. #بلے_پہ_ٹھپہ pic.twitter.com/sEYJFCqbMI — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) February 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Ammar alleged that presiding officers misbehaved with voters and that the district administration failed to provide support. He accused the administration of endorsing unethical practices instead of preventing them, calling on the tribunal to take notice of the incidents.

Separately, Mohsin released a video message on the party’s Twitter account, claiming a marked difference in the enthusiasm and energy between the PTI camp and those of other parties.

He asserted that attempts to manipulate voters had been made since the announcement of the polls, and accused both the federal and provincial governments of pressuring local officials.

Leghari added that despite intimidation tactics, PTI supporters remained resolute in their support for the party and would make Imran Khan the winner.