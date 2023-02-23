‘Illegally-appointed’ bishop does not represent Church of Pakistan: spokesperson

LAHORE: The Church of Pakistan strongly condemns the misrepresentation of its name by a group of people and urges all state institutions and government departments to beware of such unscrupulous elements.

In a press release, the Church of Pakistan’s spokesperson The Very Reverend Emmanuel Khokhar stated that Rev Nadeem Kamran was misrepresenting the CoP in various forums by presenting himself as the bishop of the Diocese of Lahore.

“The Church of Pakistan and the Executive Committee of the Synod of the Church of Pakistan wish to bring it on record that Nadeem Kamran does not represent the Church of Pakistan.

“Nadeem Kamran’s election and appointment as bishop by three retired bishops is in violation of the law and constitution of the Church of Pakistan. Therefore, his actions and statements as a bishop of the CoP have no legal value and are not endorsed by any bishop of the united church,” Rev Khokhar stated.

The spokesperson said that it was unfortunate that some individuals were projecting Nadeem Kamran as a bishop of the Church of Pakistan, which was detrimental to the unity of the church.

“Only the Moderator of the Church of Pakistan and bishops duly appointed and consecrated by the Synod of the Church of Pakistan are authorized to present themselves as leaders of the church. All communication by unauthorised persons should be considered void and illegal,” the spokesperson added.