State land retrieved on Punjab ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: Pursuant to the order of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, in response to public grievances, about the illegal occupancy of government lands, three properties worth Rs13.6 million have been reclaimed in different districts.

The properties include a 40,837.5 square feet plot in Sargodha valued at Rs3.5 million, a 2,994.76 square feet plot in Jhang worth Rs7 million, and a 34,848 square feet plot in Burewala tehsil with a market value of Rs3.1 million, a spokesman for the agency confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

While giving details of the relief provided to the plaintiffs, the spokesperson added the Sialkot administration has given possession of a 5,445 square feet plot of Rs14 million to its rightful owner, Farnaz Jillani, after he approached the ombudsman office for the same.

Meanwhile, the spokesman informed the ombudsman office moderated to ensure that the ownership of 114,889.5 square feet of land belonging to one Muhammad Maqsood of Pasrur tehsil was accurately documented in the revenue record. The market value of this land was assessed to be over Rs5.5 million.

Alongside, the assistant commissioner of Pasrur has initiated a departmental enquiry against the relevant patwari under the Punjab Employees, Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (Peeda) Act, 2006 for issuing the wrong fard badar (proof of ownership) and sought a report from the tehsildar within 60 days.

In addition, the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) has granted possession of an 816.752 square feet plot in Dera Ghazi Khan to Sobia Iqbal, a complainant based in Multan, following the intervention of the ombudsman office, said the spokesperson.