NAB chairman resigns after ‘refusing to target’ Imran

— PTI urges ‘group of 22’ civil servants, posted by interim Punjab administration, to ‘distance themselves’ from PDM government

ISLAMABAD: Aftab Sultan, chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), has resigned from his position, reportedly after refusing to comply with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government which had allegedly asked him to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan.

Sultan, a former director-general of the Intelligence Bureau, was appointed to the post in July of last year for a “non-extendable period” of three years, but came at odds with certain quarters of the state apparatus which prompted his departure.

According to Geo News, Sultan was asked to perform “certain [tasks] which were not acceptable to me”, following which he tendered his resignation to the prime minister.

Journalist Mubashir Zaidi said the former policeman resigned primarily because he refused to build a case against the chairman of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party.

“I told them that I cannot continue with the conditions. My resignation has been accepted and it comes to an end on a positive note,” Sultan said, as reported by Geo News. “The prime minister expressed good wishes for me, and I also have good wishes for him.”

Separately, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) read Sultan had presented his resignation to Shehbaz Sharif, citing personal reasons.

“The prime minister appreciated the services of Mr Aftab Sultan and lauded his honesty and uprightness. Upon his insistence, the prime minister reluctantly accepted the resignation of Mr Sultan,” it added.

Responding to the development, Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president of the party, said the move is a big step towards the “collapse of the fascist system”, a reference to the government.

“Sultan resigned due to [political] interference in his work. I call on those 22 civil servants [who the party claims are biased against it] who have been appointed to intervene in Punjab [on behalf of the federal government] to separate themselves from this regime. It is in the interest of both the country and the civil service,” he tweeted.

PROFILE

Sultan, who belongs to the fourth police common, thrice served as the IB chairman, most recently between June 2013 and April 2018, and before that remained head of the Punjab police from April to May 2013.

In February 2018, Khan accused him of assisting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in selecting its candidates for the general elections.

Sultan, Khan had said, was a “member” of the Sharif family’s “gang”, which was why he had been given an extension of service for a third time. He alleged the IB chief had been told by the PML-N leadership to “minutely observe” which PML-N candidate could win their constituencies.

Interestingly, at the time of his appointment, Sultan himself was a suspect in a reference that the dirty money watchdog approved in 2020 against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for the “illegal” purchase of 73 high-security vehicles for the security of foreign dignitaries.

The suspects are accused of favouritism and illegal use of vehicles, causing a loss of over Rs1,952 million to the national exchequer.