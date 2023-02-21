Naqvi reviews arrangements for Jashn-e-Baharan

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday chaired a follow-up meeting to review arrangements for Jashn-e-Baharan festival.

The chief minister said that arrangements for Jashn-e-Baharan should be complete and comprehensive in all respects. He said after a long time marathon was going to be held in Lahore.

Provincial ministers Dr Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Bilal Afzal, Ibrahim Murad, Amir Mir, additional chief secretary, secretaries local government, housing, higher education, school education, information, tourism, commissioner Lahore division, DG local government, DG PHA, Chief Executive Officer Lahore Waste Management Company, DGPR and other high ranking government officers attended the meeting.

The chief minister said that the marathon race will be made a constant feature of the Jashn-e-Baharan festival. He said through Horse and Cattle Show people will be provided the best enjoyment.

Fireworks and Nezabazi will be the prominent features of Horse and Cattle Show. People will enjoy a lot the Horse and Cattle Show.

Mehfile Sama (recitation of Naat and Qawali) will be held at Data Darbar for seven days.

Prominent roads of the city and canal will be decorated and adorned with lights.

CM Naqvi said Food Festival will be held at Jillani Park. Events will also be held in Greater Iqbal Park in connection with Jashn-e-Baharan, besides running circus in the park to entertain people.

Prominent singers will be invited to join different events during Jashn-e-Bahran. Music and Sufi Nights will also be part of this festival.

He said such events reflect that people are living in a healthy society. Effective promotion of the event will ensured. The chief minister said that such events make people happy and give them smile.