Govt taking tangible steps to strengthen economy: PM

Invites Dutch companies to invest in agriculture, water management and renewable energy

Raises issue of Arshad Sharif’s murder with Kenyan President

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the government was taking tangible and necessary steps to strengthen the economy and prioritizing reduction in unnecessary imports by enhancing exports.

He said the incumbent government also faced the issues of mismanagement of the previous regime, and still in the face of such issues, but it was committed to improving the economy with strenuous efforts.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Rothschild and Co, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory groups, that called on him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Islamabad: A delegation of Rothschild and Co. calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (20.2.23) pic.twitter.com/yO6QZuLxUG — PML(N) (@pmln_org) February 20, 2023

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Finance Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha and other relevant officials.

Talking to the delegation, the prime minister mentioned that Pakistan faced natural calamity in the shape of recent floods spurred by the worst climate changes.

The delegation members termed the economic situation in Pakistan stable and said its talented manpower was its real strength. The present government was taking steps to take the economy on the right path, they observed.

They also commended Pakistan Stock Exchange as among the best-performing stocks in the region. Pakistan had also created awareness, in an effective manner, about the impacts of climate change at the global level, they said.

‘PM invites Dutch companies to invest in Pakistan’

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a telephone call with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte wherein he invited the Dutch companies to invest in the areas of agriculture, horticulture, water management and renewable energy.

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders took stock of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction at its positive trajectory, besides agreeing to further enhance trade and economic relations.

PM Shehbaz Sharif held a phone call with PM of Kingdom of Netherlands Mark Rutte (@minpres) This year marks 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations b/w Pakistan & Netherlands. Both leaders agreed to celebrate this milestone in a befitting manner. 🇵🇰 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/HviVCK68Vm — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 20, 2023

The prime minister appreciated the humanitarian assistance of the Dutch government for the flood victims in Pakistan as well as the support of Dutch water experts in preparing Pakistan’s Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework.

Both leaders further agreed to continue cooperation on issues related to climate change.

The two leaders also discussed important global and regional issues of mutual interest including the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Afghanistan and Ukraine.

The prime minister also stressed the need for the international community to raise a collective voice against Islamophobia and work together for promoting interfaith harmony and peaceful co-existence, for which mutual respect and religious tolerance were a must.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the Netherlands. The two prime ministers agreed to celebrate this milestone in a befitting manner.

‘PM raises issue of Arshad Sharif’s murder with Kenyan President’

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a telephonic conversation with President of Kenya, Dr William Ruto.

During the call, the prime minister raised the issue of renowned Pakistani Journalist, late Arshad Sharif, who was murdered in Kenya.

He thanked the Kenyan President for the cooperation extended to Pakistani investigation teams so far.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a phone call with the President of Kenya, Dr. William Ruto (@WilliamsRuto) The PM requested the President for further cooperation on bringing the murder case of renowned Pakistani Journalist, late Arshad Sharif to a closure. 🇵🇰 🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/rnlbZZe56h — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 20, 2023

The prime minister emphasized that Pakistan attached great importance to the late Arshad Sharif’s case and requested for further cooperation from the Kenyan side during the course of the investigation in bringing the matter to a closure for the family and people of Pakistan.

Kenyan President assured the prime minister of full support and cooperation in the matter.

The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

Highlighting the significance Pakistan attached to its relations with Africa, the prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s strong desire to strengthen its historical ties with Kenya in all areas of cooperation.