Alvi orders ECP to hold elections in Punjab and KP on April 9

ISLAMABAD: The president announced that general elections for the parliaments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take place on April 9, a day after the chief election commissioner declined point-blank his summon for an “urgent meeting” on the subject.

The decision on Monday to hold the elections in the two provinces follows the dissolution of their respective legislatures by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) governments at the behest of former prime minister Imran Khan, ahead of the completion of their constitutionally-mandated five-year terms in October.

According to a statement issued by the press wing of the presidency, the date for the general elections for the two parliaments has been set under Section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017.

The law stipulates the president shall “announce the date of the general elections after consultation with the [election] commission.”

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے پنجاب اور خیبر پختونخواہ میں انتخابات کی تاریخ دے دی صدر مملکت نے الیکشن ایکٹ 2017 ء کے سیکشن 57 ایک کے تحت 9 اپریل بروز اتوار پنجاب اور خیبر پختونخواہ کی صوبائی اسمبلیوں کیلئے انتخابات کا اعلان کردیاhttps://t.co/Gr3iBpm8L2 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 20, 2023

The release said President Arif Alvi has ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to “issue election programme in accordance with Section 57(2) of the Act.”

The letter to Sikander Sultan Raja, its chief, said the decision to hold the elections was made under Section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017. The president has, therefore, asked Raja to issue the election programme under Section 57(2) of the same law.

Alvi defended his announcement of the date by saying there was “no impediment in invoking the power and authority vested in him” as there was “no restraining order from any of the judicial fora”.

He also criticised Baligh ur-Rehman and Haji Ghulam Ali, the governors in Punjab and KP, for not performing their constitutional duties to appoint a date not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution of the assemblies.

The president lambasted the commission for “not fulfilling its constitutional obligation for holding polls” of the assemblies concerned. He said the ECP had already indicated the possible dates for the elections in its various communications to the constitutional functionaries and that it was the commission’s responsibility to hold the elections within ninety days.

He also revealed that he had initiated a “serious consultation process” with the ECP for the date announcement, but the commission replied it “could not participate in a meeting on the subject matter” with the president.