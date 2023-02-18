High electricity tariff, outages force consumers to switch to solar power

PESHAWAR: After record increase in electricity tariff during the last three years, people in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are forced to install solar power plants.

According to Maqbool, the owner of solarization firm, for the past several years, due to high electricity cost and load-shedding, consumers have found an alternate source in the form of solar power plants to protect themselves from scorching heat in summer and keep their businesses in operation round the clock.

He further said that in KP, despite the production of cheap electricity from water resources, federal government yet to recognise the constitutional rights and provide uninterrupted supply of electricity to the people of the province. Thus, the people have to install solar systems but now central government has imposed hefty taxes.

Maqbool informed that his firm has installed hundreds of solar plants but due to the closure of import, they are facing difficulties as solar panels are not available in the market.

He further said that three to seven KV plants are enough for common household consumers however very few people with ACs installed in their houses has to arrange for higher capacity solar plants. According to Maqbool, after the devaluation of rupee, cost of solar plants have increased, but despite this, the trend of installing solar systems has increased ahead of scorching summer season.

According to Anwar Khan, a citizen of Peshawar, two years ago they switched their house to solar system at the cost of 1.5 million rupees but it has saved more as price of electricity has been increased manifold during this time. He further said that every month because to various taxes, there were forced to pay thousands of rupees in electricity bills. Anwar Khan advised the government to help the people install solar power plants to reduce burden on national grid.

Currently, it has become very difficult for a public to pay the electricity bill because to the ongoing inflation. Solar system employment related engineer Ibrar said that a year ago people were more inclined towards solar power plants but now it prices have increased due to low supply of solar panels and devaluation of Pakistani currency. He said that solar panels are being imported but due to closers of LCs, its supply of panels, inverter and other items have reduced which had led to increase in rates.

Two weeks ago, said Ibrar the price of one watt of good quality was Rs90,000, but it has gone up to Rs135,000 now. He said that because of inflation, people have also lost their purchasing power. He further said that due to the ban on imports, a 3KV system used to cost up to Rs400,000 but its cost has now almost doubled in the local market.

He further said that due to increase in prices, most of the people compromise on quality and prefer low cost system which is not sustainable. According to Abrar, currently the people associated with solar system business have stopped purchasing solar panels as they fear that prices will reduce if the government remove ban on imports.

Engineer Ibrar urged the government to reduce taxes on solar panels and other related equipment and open its import as it could reduce burden on the national grid and redress power crisis in the country.

The provincial government has already launched a plan to meet shortage of electricity through solarization and schools, basic health units, mosques and community centers are being shifted to solar power plants.

According to the sources, in this project started by the provincial government, the rulers have included the people they like, due to which the fruits of this important project are not reaching two or four people due to common difficulties. However, the sources said, the project is already marred by lack of funds and favouritism as a result, the people could not reap its benefits.