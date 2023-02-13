NATIONAL

Police nab 50 men in weekend killing of Nankana blasphemy suspect

By The Associated Press

LAHORE: The police arrested at least 50 suspects in the kidnapping and lynching of a man already detained on charges of blasphemy, officials said Monday.

A mob of hundreds of enraged Muslims descended on the police station in the Nankana district on Saturday. Members of the mob had been alerted that a man identified only as Waris desecrated a copy of the Quran.

According to the district police officer (DPO), Babar Sarfraz Alpa, the mob had accused Waris of pasting images of himself, his wife and a knife on pages of the book, displaying and throwing them in the streets.

Charges of blasphemy carry the death penalty under the law.

Officials said the mob stormed the Warburton police station on Saturday. Some used a wooden ladder to climb a wall and open the main gate, allowing the mob to enter. By the time police reinforcement could reach the scene to save the prisoner’s life, the mob had already lynched him and were about to burn his body. Police dispersed the crowd.

On Monday, Alpa said police have arrested at least 50 people for participating in the attack. He said more raids are underway to arrest other alleged participants.

International and local rights groups say accusations of blasphemy have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and settle personal scores. The government has long been under pressure to change the blasphemy laws, something the conservatives strongly resist.

The slain man, Waris, was arrested in 2019 on a blasphemy charge and was in prison until mid-2022.

Police say Waris again desecrated the Quran, and that some witnesses grabbed and beat him. Police took Waris into custody. But the mob later attacked the police station and killed him, saying they were punishing him for insulting the Quran.

A statement said authorities have sacked the station house officer (SHO) and the area deputy superintendent for negligence in failing to prevent the attack.

IMF, Pakistan to resume talks on unlocking bailout funds, official says
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

