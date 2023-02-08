NATIONAL

PTI’s Shandana Gulzar moves IHC for disposal of sedition case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former MNA Shandana Gulzar Khan moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking disposal of a sedition case against her.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will hear the petition wherein Ms Khan pleaded the high court to dispose of the case registered at the women police station in Islamabad. She has made the federal government, IG Islamabad police and SHO of the police station respondents in the case.

Earlier this month, the PTI leader was booked over “provocative remarks” against state institutions. The case against her was lodged under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 124-A (sedition), and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR stated that Shandana Gulzar in an interview with a private channel gave remarks against institutions in which an attempt was made by her to spread unrest and chaos.

