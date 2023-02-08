NATIONAL

LHC refuses to provide judicial officers for election duty

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has refused the provision of officers of the lower judiciary for election duties to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The LHC registrar in a written response to the ECP excused itself from providing the staff of the lower judiciary for the election duties during by-pols in the province. Currently, more than 1.3 million cases are pending in the lower courts and due to the flux of cases, the staff cannot be provided for the election duties, the letter read.

Sources learnt that the letter further stated that the experiment of providing the lower judiciary staff for the election duties had not proved good. It may be noted that the Election Commission of Pakistan demanded of the LHC to nominate the staff of the lower judiciary for the duties of ROs, and DROs during the polls.

