NATIONAL

Second PAF C-130 aircraft carrying relief goods arrive in Turkiye

By Staff Report

On the directives of Government of Pakistan, second C-130 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force carrying  tents, blankets and essential items from PAF Base, Lahore has reached Turkiye.

The C-130 Hercules aircraft is carrying 18634 pounds of humanitarian assistance relief goods from people of Pakistan for the earthquake affected brethren of Turkiye.

Pakistan Air Force is also making all out efforts to repatriate stranded Pakistani students in coordination with Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Embassy in Turkiye.

