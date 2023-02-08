Muree Police granted daylong transit-remand: Sh Rashid files another plea for post-arrest bail

ISLAMABAD: A day after rejection of bail by a local court, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday filed a post-arrest bail plea with the district and sessions court while another court granted the Murree Police one-day transit remand of AML Chief Sheikh Rashid in the same case of remarks against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

As per details, District and Sessions Judge Tahir Mahmood sent the bail plea to Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra and he will take up the case for hearing on Thursday (tomorrow).

In the petition, AML Chief Sh Rashid stated that with the assistance of police, the prosecution has filed false cases against him and despite the notice suspension by LHC they filed the case.

“The police have misused their power and the case was registered on a political basis against me”, he claimed.

The plea further stated that there is no need for an investigation from Sh Rashid in Adiala Jail, thereby the court is requested to accept his bail plea.

Muree Police get one-day transit-remand of Sh Rashid

Meanwhile, a local District and Sessions Court granted the Murree Police one-day transit remand of AML Chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid.

The Islamabad Police arrested Sh Rashid on Feb 2, over remarks against former president Asif Ali Zardari. Later, another case was also registered against him at the Murree police station for manhandling a police official at the time of his arrest.

The veteran politician was brought to the court amid tight security and as the proceeding commenced, Ali Bukhari and Intizar Panjhota, the counsels for Sh Rashid — and the prosecutor presented their arguments. After hearing both sides, the court granted the transit remand and instructed the police to produce Sh Rashid before a relevant court in Murree by 2pm on Thursday.

During the hearing, Sh Rashid took to the rostrum and said that a fake case had been framed against him. “All these policemen are my brothers,” he declared. He said that he had served as minister 16 times in his life, claiming that “they want to change my political alliances now”.

He told the court that he had given his phone’s passwords to the police but they found nothing in it. He added, “I have never fought with the army … I belong to them.”

The AML chief went on to say that the Murree police investigated him for hours and then alleged that the “entire thing” was done by the Aabpara police. “My police [departments] in Karachi and Lasbela are innocent.”

‘I’m blindfolded and my hands are bound’

A video posted on Rashid’s Twitter account showed him talking to reporters outside the court. “All they want is for me to switch loyalties,” he said ahead of the hearing.

As the hearing concluded, Rashid’s Twitter account posted yet another tweet.

ایف 8 کچہری آگیا ہوں. یہ میری ہمدردیاں بدلنا چاہتے ہیں pic.twitter.com/LVDJtKXNGp — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) February 8, 2023

He alleged: “They have decided to disqualify Imran Khan. They are telling me to leave Imran’s side. I was told that the provincial and central elections would be held together. When anyone comes to meet me, I am blindfolded and my hands are bound. They want to create another party from within the PTI. They did not investigate my cases.”

یہ عمران خان کو نااہل کرانے کا فیصلہ کر چکے ہیں مجھےکہہ رہے ہیں عمران کا ساتھ چھوڑو۔مجھے بتایا گیاصوبائی اورمرکزکے الیکشن اکٹھے ہوں گےجب کوئی ملنےآتا ہےتو آنکھوں پر پٹی اور ہاتھ باندھ دئیے جاتے ہیں۔یہ PTI کےاندر سے ایک اور پارٹی بنانا چاہتے ہیں میرے سے مقدموں کی تفتیش نہیں کی — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) February 8, 2023

Throughout his incarceration, his account has been continuing to tweet, with posts containing the hashtag #ReleaseSheikhRashid.

‘Forensic Report’

On the other hand, forensic report of the arrested AML Chief Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday revealed he was not under the influence of any drug or intoxicant at the time of arrest.

The forensic report of the AML was received by the polyclinic hospiatl.

The report confirmed that no narcotic substances were found in the blood samples of Sh Rashid.

It may be noted that Islamabad police, after arresting Rasheed conducted a forensic analysis of his blood and urine samples were sent to Punjab Forensic Science Agency Lahore on February 3 for an alcohol test.