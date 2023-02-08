Grateful to Japanese govt for capacity building program: Chairman PARC

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Ghulam Muhammad has expressed special thanks to Japanese government for launching capacity building program in Pakistan.

Speaking during the launching ceremony of program here on Wednesday, the Chairman PARC said that the capacity building program will not only facilitate the growers of the country but will also held to improve the country’s economy.

Ghulam Muhammad stressed the need of taking advantage of the program as it was being benefited at international level.

“Through improving the production of fruits and vegetables in Balochistan province, we can also increase the country’s exports,” he added.

The Chairman PARC also urged for best possible usage of seed, insecticides and canal system of the country.

He was of opinion that after getting training from here, when you will transmit the information to others, it will benefit you too. The PARC scientists can conduct such trainings in four provinces of the country also, he maintained.

Ghulam Muhammad said joint efforts to resolve the issues of the farmers of the country will benefit the growers not only but will also help in improving the country’s economy. In conclusion he thanked the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) team.