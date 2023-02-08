LHC suspends ECP de-notification of 43 PTI lawmakers

LAHORE: In a landmark ruling that could have far-reaching implications, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday suspended the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to de-notify 43 lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party.

The court has also temporarily postponed the by-elections in the constituencies represented by the de-notified members, originally scheduled to take place in two phases on March 16 and 19, until further notice.

The ruling came after a plea was filed by Riaz Fatyana and other lawmakers challenging the National Assembly speaker’s approval of their resignations. The commission had acted after the speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, sent the resignation letters to the electoral body.

Ashraf approved the letters last month after former prime minister Imran Khan indicated a return of his party to the parliament to appoint one of its members as the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

However, the development meant that only dissident lawmakers of the party, headed by “turncoat” opposition leader Raja Riaz Ahmed, remained in the National Assembly.

Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president of the party, had said the main reason for returning to the parliament was to remove Ahmed from the post since the parliament had “no importance”.

More details to follow