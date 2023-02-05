NATIONAL

Authorities hunt for perpetrator of Islamabad park gang-rape

By Staff Report
Policemen guard a street for the arrival of Australian cricketer team members in Islamabad on February 27, 2022, on their first tour of the country in nearly a quarter of a century. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have released a sketch of one of the two suspects in the rape of a woman in the F-9 Park of the city on Thursday night, against whom a complaint has also been registered.

The sketch was created using the information provided by the victim, whose identity has been withheld, and will be compared to park CCTV footage.

The suspect is described as approximately 35 years old, 5’10” tall, and having a dusky complexion.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the victim and her colleague, Muhammad Amjad, visited the park on Thursday evening when they were approached by two armed men.

The suspects separated the pair and beat the victim to keep her from making noise.

When one of the men asked about her relationship with her colleague, the victim answered in a loud voice, which resulted in a slap and a threat to bring more attackers.

The suspects then committed a sexual assault on the victim, striking her leg with a gun when she tried to resist. The second attacker also committed the same act despite the victim’s pleas and offers of money.

After the attack, the suspects returned the victim’s belongings, and also gave her and her colleague money to keep quiet before running away towards the forest.

The victim was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a medical examination.

Previous article
Fast bowler Naseem joins Balochistan police as honorary DSP
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Police arrest four terrorists in Swabi

ISLAMABAD: The police have arrested four terrorists in the Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a senior police official said. Police personnel conducted a raid on...

Drugs worth $1.69mn discovered from 12-year-old boy

10-day Section 144 in KP

Leadership says India’s repression of Kashmir failed to quash people’s resolve

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.