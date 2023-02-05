Authorities hunt for perpetrator of Islamabad park gang-rape

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have released a sketch of one of the two suspects in the rape of a woman in the F-9 Park of the city on Thursday night, against whom a complaint has also been registered.

The sketch was created using the information provided by the victim, whose identity has been withheld, and will be compared to park CCTV footage.

The suspect is described as approximately 35 years old, 5’10” tall, and having a dusky complexion.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the victim and her colleague, Muhammad Amjad, visited the park on Thursday evening when they were approached by two armed men.

The suspects separated the pair and beat the victim to keep her from making noise.

When one of the men asked about her relationship with her colleague, the victim answered in a loud voice, which resulted in a slap and a threat to bring more attackers.

The suspects then committed a sexual assault on the victim, striking her leg with a gun when she tried to resist. The second attacker also committed the same act despite the victim’s pleas and offers of money.

After the attack, the suspects returned the victim’s belongings, and also gave her and her colleague money to keep quiet before running away towards the forest.

The victim was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a medical examination.