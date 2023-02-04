Khar, top Bangladesh diplomat discuss bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar and Foreign Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen of Bangladesh on Saturday discussed “mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation” in several arenas, especially economy and trade.

The two diplomats met on the sidelines of the independence day celebrations in Sri Lanka, a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press statement.

According to Radio Pakistan, Khar expressed her satisfaction with the growing commercial relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh. She emphasised the importance of enhancing economic, trade, and investment ties, as well as increasing tourism and people-to-people interactions.

The minister also highlighted the shared perspectives of Pakistan and Bangladesh on various international issues, particularly those related to the Muslim world.

Her comments reflect the growing cooperation and positive momentum between the two countries, analysts said.

Pakistan and Bangladesh have made significant progress in strengthening their relationship over the years. The relationship took a positive turn in March 2021 when then-prime minister Imran Khan wrote a letter of congratulations to his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, on the occasion of Bangladesh’s 50th independence anniversary.

Bangladesh’s response was positive, with Sheikh Hasina stating that her country is committed to maintaining peaceful and cooperative relationships with its neighbouring countries, “including Pakistan”.