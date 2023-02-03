PEF signs more than 1,300 new schools

LAHORE: The signing process of a new unified partnership agreement between the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and its partner schools has been completed with over 1,300 owners of schools in Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.
The agreement aims to unify the clauses for PEF partners under the FAS, EVS, and NSP programmes.
The process will be completed soon with more than 7,000 partner schools.
All PEF partners are participating eagerly in the signing process and the draft of the new agreement was approved in the 78th meeting of the foundation’s board of directors with the consensus of partner schools.
The PEF spokesperson also denied reports of rejection of the draft, and called them baseless and contrary to the facts.