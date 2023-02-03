PEF signs more than 1,300 new schools

LAHORE: The signing process of a new unified partnership agreement between the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and its partner schools has been completed with over 1,300 owners of schools in Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

The agreement aims to unify the clauses for PEF partners under the FAS, EVS, and NSP programmes.

The process will be completed soon with more than 7,000 partner schools.