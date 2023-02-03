NATIONAL

PEF signs more than 1,300 new schools

By Staff Report
A man drops his children to a school in Islamabad on June 7, 2021, as the government reopened educational institutes after remaining closed as a preventive measure amid Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The signing process of a new unified partnership agreement between the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and its partner schools has been completed with over 1,300 owners of schools in Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

The agreement aims to unify the clauses for PEF partners under the FAS, EVS, and NSP programmes.

The process will be completed soon with more than 7,000 partner schools.

All PEF partners are participating eagerly in the signing process and the draft of the new agreement was approved in the 78th meeting of the foundation’s board of directors with the consensus of partner schools.

The PEF spokesperson also denied reports of rejection of the draft, and called them baseless and contrary to the facts.

Previous article
Epaper_23-02-03 LHR
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Court remands Sh Rashid in custody for two-day

ISLAMABAD: A local court Thursday granted the police two-day physical remand of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in a case registered...

Fawad warns Punjab, KP governors of Article 6 if polls delayed

PM convenes APC on Feb 7 to develop unanimous plan to meet multifaceted challenges

Court exonerates PM’s aide, family from charges in Rs4.56b NAB reference

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.