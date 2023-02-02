IHC rejects PTI plea challenging ECP’s verdict in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday rejected Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI)’s petition against Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision in prohibited funding case.

In its verdict reserved earlier, the IHC termed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) report on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case [correct].

The court declared that the electoral watchdog was correct in issuing a show cause notice to the PTI and rejected party chief Imran Khan’s petition. The decision came after the former premier had challenged the ECP order in the prohibited funding case.

A larger bench consisting of IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar heard the PTI chief’s petition. The bench had reserved the judgment last month.

Referring to the ECP order, Imran had argued in his petition that the commission had declared his party as foreign-aided and had denied his declaration, claiming that the accounts of political parties were handled by chartered accountants.

The former premier contended that the ECP targeted the PTI and made it a case of “pick and choose”.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had previously remarked that the electoral watchdog’s decision in the prohibited funding case was an ‘observation’ and that if the PTI proved that the funds were not prohibited, the decision would have to be changed.