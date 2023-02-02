Devil quoting scripture

Self-deception is the act or instance of deceiving oneself or the state of being deceived by oneself especially concerning one’s true worth and stature. Anybody suffering from it is prone to behave like a devil. Then he goes to any extent to justify his actions and behaviour. Shakespeare said, “The devil will quote scripture for his purpose.”

That is exactly what the PTI spokesman and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry did. Talking to media men after his arrest he said that he was proud of the charges levelled against him as Nelson Mandela also faced similar allegations.

Equating himself to that great man, who through his life-long imprisonment for the freedom of his nation and crusade against racial discrimination forced his tormentors to accept the legitimacy of his cause, is probably the joke of the century. Since he has let out this convulsion, it becomes pertinent to cast an eye on his political credentials and his stature as a political leader. He ran for Punjab Assembly seat in 2002 and lost badly as he could muster only 161 votes. He joined All Pakistan Muslim League which he quit in 2012 and joined the PPP. Between April 2012 and March 2013 he was appointed Special Assistant to Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf with a status of state minister and also headed the Ministry of Information.

In 2013 he joined the PML(Q) and contested for a National Assembly seat but was unsuccessful. He also lost the provincial assembly election as he secured only 82 votes. He joined the PTI in 2016 and was elected to the National Assembly in 2018 as a result of rigged elections in favour of PTI and served as Minister for Information and Law.

His previous electoral record shows that he was not even a local level leader. The fact that he changed four parties before 2016 confirms his credentials as a turn-coat, a carpetbagger and an opportunist without any political ideology. The status that he enjoyed was granted to him and not earned by him.

Perhaps it would be pertinent to look at the life and stature of Nelson Mandela with whom Fawad has tried to equate himself. Nelson Mandela was a South African anti-apartheid activist and politician who dedicated his life to fight apartheid and for the end of white minority rule in his native land. He spent 26 years in jail but never compromised on his avowed agenda and principles. Ultimately he emerged as a winner. He served as the first black president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999. His government focused on dismantling the legacy of apartheid by fostering racial reconciliation instead of taking revenge for the excesses committed against blacks by the white rulers.

His large-heartedness and visionary policies earned him the stature of a global statesman. He was acclaimed as a larger-than-life political figure and an icon of freedom movements of the oppressed. No wonder that his quotes serve as a beacon light for people fighting for national causes and their fundamental rights.

Perhaps it would be pertinent to share some of his thoughts about leaders and their role. According to him “Real leaders must be ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of their people. I am fundamentally an optimist. Whether that comes from nature or nurture, I cannot say. Part of being optimistic is keeping one’s head pointed toward the sun, one’s feet moving forward. There were many dark moments when my faith in humanity was sorely tested, but I would not and could not give myself up to despair. I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear. It is so easy to break down and destroy. The heroes are those who make peace and build. A real leader uses every issue, no matter how serious and sensitive, to ensure that at the end of the debate we should emerge stronger and more united than ever before.”

What to speak of comparing the stature of Fawad with Mandela, even the chairman of PTI, Imran Khan, is nowhere near even to the puff of dust of the feet of Nelson Mandela. While Mandela worked for reconciliation and unity of the nation. Imran Khan has divided the nation and introduced a culture of violence in politics.

The foregoing thoughts of Mandela remind us that there are many qualities of a great leader. To be a great leader, one must never give up, try to bring people together and be selfless. Leadership is about working with and for others to achieve a common goal that benefits everyone. Nelson Mandela dedicated his life to the people of South Africa and to undoing the harmful, institutionalized racism in the country. His accomplishments show us that positive change is attainable. He is a source of inspiration for millions around the world.

His entire politics revolves around political vendetta, false narratives, contempt for his political opponents and heaping unwarranted scorn on state institutions. He suffers from delusional hubris His exploits as a playboy are a matter of shame that nullify his moral credentials.

Following his footsteps and philosophy Fawad has proven to be more loyal than the king. He is known for foul-mouthing political opponents and the state institutions. He was on the forefront to heap undesirable flak on the Election Commission of Pakistan, particularly on the person of the Chief Election Commissioner and also hurled threats of consequences for the members of the Commission and their families.

The crossing of the Rubicon has justifiably landed him into trouble. The ECP could not take any more nonsense from a loose cannon like Fawad Chaudhry and got an FIR registered against him. He is surely guilty of a serious crime. Is it not shameful for a man with such dubious credentials to compare himself with one of the greatest ever global leaders like Nelson Mandela?