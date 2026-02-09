Pakistan to attend inaugural US-led Board of Peace meeting on Gaza amid ‘cautious diplomacy’

Islamabad invited to first BoP session in Washington on Feb 19, to define board’s structure, mandate, and secretariat

Troop contributions not on agenda yet as initiative faces criticism over absence of Palestinian representation and potential UN undermining

Pakistan aims to engage diplomatically while upholding Palestinian rights and international law

WASHINGTON: Pakistan has been invited to attend the first proposed meeting of US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” (BoP) on Gaza, scheduled in Washington on February 19, to formalizing the board, including defining its structure, mandate and secretariat, claims media reports citing diplomatic sources.

According to the reports, Pakistan received the invitation as part of outreach to countries that have already joined the board, which was launched by Trump late last month. The inaugural meeting is expected to focus on formalising the board, including defining its structure, mandate, and secretariat.

“This will be a key meeting aimed at giving a shape and structure to the board,” one diplomatic source said. When asked whether Pakistan could be approached to contribute troops to a proposed international stabilisation force for Gaza, the source said such discussions were premature.

“That would come later. First, we have to give shape to the board, form a structure, set up a secretariat, and define its direction,” he added. Another source echoed that it was “still too early” for any discussion on troop contributions.

Pakistan a founding member

Pakistan is among the 14 countries that signed the BoP charter on January 22 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, becoming a founding member. The board was initially proposed in September 2025 and formally established last month. Under its charter, the US government serves as its official depository, and President Trump has designated the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington as its headquarters.

A controversial initiative

The White House has proposed holding the first BoP meeting at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, Axios reported, citing a US official and diplomats from four participating countries. The plans, which include a fundraising component for Gaza’s reconstruction, remain at an early stage and could still change.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet President Trump at the White House on February 18, a day before the planned board meeting. Trump, who will chair the BoP, has said the board will aim to resolve global conflicts — a claim that has alarmed many experts, who fear the initiative could undermine the United Nations and existing multilateral mechanisms.

While several Middle Eastern allies have joined the board, many of Washington’s traditional Western allies have stayed away, reflecting unease over both its structure and mandate.

Pakistan’s diplomatic calculus

For Pakistan, participation reflects a cautious but deliberate choice. As a long-standing supporter of Palestinian rights, Islamabad seeks to remain engaged in international discussions on Gaza, while avoiding initiatives that could legitimise external control over the territory.

A UN Security Council resolution adopted in mid-November authorised the board and cooperating states to establish an international stabilisation force in Gaza following a ceasefire that began in October under a Trump-backed plan accepted by Israel and Hamas. However, the ceasefire remains fragile, with repeated violations. Since October, more than 550 Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers have been killed.

Israel’s assaults on Gaza since October 2023 have killed over 71,000 Palestinians, displaced the entire population, and triggered a severe humanitarian crisis. Multiple rights organisations, scholars, and a UN inquiry have described the campaign as genocide — an allegation Israel denies.

Under Trump’s Gaza plan unveiled late last year, the Board of Peace was originally intended to supervise Gaza’s temporary governance before being expanded to address global conflicts. Rights experts and scholars have criticised the concept, arguing that a US-led board overseeing a foreign territory resembles a colonial structure. The absence of Palestinian representation on the board has further deepened these concerns.

For Pakistan, attendance at the inaugural meeting does not imply endorsement of the board’s broader vision. Officials suggest Islamabad sees value in remaining present at a forum that could influence Gaza’s future, while reserving its position on key issues such as governance, accountability, and any potential military role.

As the Board of Peace takes shape, Pakistan faces the challenge of balancing diplomatic engagement with its commitment to Palestinian self-determination and international law — a balance likely to come under increasing pressure as the initiative moves from concept to implementation.