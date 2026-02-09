KP to build 22-km transmission line in Swat to harness cheap hydropower

PESCO and PEDO to construct 22-km line from Madin to Khawaza Khela with projected saving of billions of rupees

KP Secretary Energy calls province-owned transmission lines a ‘game changer,’ with ongoing hydropower projects in Swat corridor to feed into new network

PESHAWAR: Under the directives of NEPRA, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to lay a new transmission line in Swat district to transmit cost-effective hydropower generated from the province’s own resources.

In this regard, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) have reached an agreement to construct a 22-kilometer transmission line in Swat. Construction work on the project is set to begin in the coming days, which is expected to save the province billions of rupees and generate significant annual revenue.

A high-level meeting chaired by Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmed was held to review the project. The session was attended by Chief Executive PEDO Engineer Anwar ul Haq, Additional Secretary Power/Admin Anwar Khan Sherani, Chief Engineer Habibullah Shah, Director General MIRAD PESCO Atif Jawad, Chief Engineer Development Habibur Rehman, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, officials were briefed on the completion status of ongoing hydropower projects in the Swat corridor, being executed by PEDO, and the ongoing 40-kilometer transmission line project from Matiltan, Swat, to Bahrain, including its technical specifications.

It was decided to construct a 22-kilometer transmission line from Madin Grid Station to Khawaza Khela Grid Station in Swat district. The line will ensure efficient transmission of electricity from PEDO’s upcoming hydropower projects, scheduled for completion within the next two to five years. Various technical proposals were also presented to ensure the project’s optimal design and performance.

At the occasion, Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmed described the province-owned transmission lines as a “game changer” for KP’s upcoming energy projects. He highlighted that the network would provide the province with its own transmission infrastructure and represent a key milestone for regional economic growth.

He urged PESCO and PEDO authorities to promptly finalise the rationalization, timelines, and costing process to enable swift commencement of this public welfare project.

It was noted that the expenses incurred on the project will be reimbursed under NEPRA’s Open Access Regulation, 2022 program.