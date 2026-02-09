FinMin, WB MD discuss $20 billion CPF, development priorities

Finance Minister Aurangzeb, WB MD reviews USD 20 billion World Bank development program, urge results-driven execution

Both leader discuss priority sectors include energy, education, health, climate resilience, and infrastructure development

Saudi Arabia seeks top Pakistani tech talent to drive Kingdom’s AI and digital transformation

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia counterparts focus on investments, trade enhancement, and structured talent pipelines

Bilateral talks with Iran reaffirm commitment to boost trade, facilitate investments, and remove economic bottlenecks

ISLAMABAD/RIYADH: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a series of high-level meetings on the sidelines of the AlUla Conference 2026 for Emerging Market Economies in Saudi Arabia, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening development partnerships, attracting investments, and fostering regional economic cooperation.

Pakistan, World Bank discuss development priorities

Senator Aurangzeb met with Ms. Anna Bjerde, Managing Director of the World Bank Group, to review the progress of the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) and explore ways to further enhance development cooperation. The discussions followed up on the World Bank President’s recent visit to Pakistan.

🇵🇰 Finance Minister Meets World Bank MD at AlUla Conference 🇸🇦 Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, met Ms. Anna Bjerde, Managing Director, World Bank Group, on the sidelines of the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies in KSA. The… pic.twitter.com/m980oRdoWR — Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan (@Financegovpk) February 8, 2026

Both sides assessed ongoing initiatives across priority sectors, including energy, education, health, climate resilience, debt-for-development swaps, fiscal reforms, and infrastructure development. Emphasis was placed on adopting a results-driven approach, introducing clear performance trackers, and ensuring effective implementation to translate commitments into tangible outcomes.

Ms. Bjerde reaffirmed the World Bank Group’s strong support for Pakistan’s ten-year development program, valued at USD 20 billion, emphasizing sustained engagement and robust execution to maximize developmental impact.

Senator Aurangzeb highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to close collaboration with the World Bank, ensuring coordination across federal and provincial authorities to achieve timely execution and measurable results under the program.

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia: Investments and tech talent collaboration

On the sidelines of the conference, Senator Aurangzeb also met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim, to discuss bilateral investment opportunities and collaboration in technology talent development.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, met H.E. Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the AlUla Conference 2026 for Emerging Market Economies in Saudi Arabia. The meeting… pic.twitter.com/4MbVrXiWD5 — Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan (@Financegovpk) February 8, 2026

The Saudi Minister lauded Pakistan’s growing pool of high-quality artificial intelligence and tech professionals, noting that Pakistani talent ranks among the top globally. He expressed Saudi Arabia’s interest in leveraging this talent to drive its technological transformation, citing endorsements from global tech leaders such as Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google.

Senator Aurangzeb shared Pakistan’s plans to establish a structured pipeline of skilled professionals for key international markets, including Saudi Arabia, generating economic benefits for both countries. Discussions also covered progress on the GCC Free Trade Agreement and strategies to boost trade and economic exchanges.

The Finance Minister assured that dedicated teams are actively working to finalize Saudi investment commitments in Pakistan and expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s efforts in organizing a strategically significant conference.

Pakistan-Iran economic cooperation

Senator Aurangzeb further held a meeting with Dr. Seyed Ali Madanizadeh, Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of Iran, to strengthen bilateral trade and economic collaboration. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to increasing trade volumes, facilitating investment, and removing obstacles to economic engagement.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a meeting with the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Seyed Ali Madanizadeh, on the sidelines of the AlUla Conference 2026 for Emerging Market Economies. The… pic.twitter.com/EPnLgXtxWw — Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan (@Financegovpk) February 8, 2026

The Iranian side highlighted sector-specific investment opportunities, while Senator Aurangzeb welcomed the proposals. Both Ministers extended reciprocal invitations to visit each other’s capitals, signaling intent to deepen economic ties in line with the vision of their respective leadership.

About the AlUla Conference

Launched in 2025, the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies brings together finance ministers, central bank governors, senior policymakers, leaders of international financial institutions, and experts from across the globe to deliberate on economic challenges and opportunities facing emerging markets.

Through these high-level engagements, Pakistan underscored its commitment to sustainable development, enhanced regional cooperation, and expanding international investment partnerships, highlighting the country’s growing role in global economic discourse.