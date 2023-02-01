Police thwart attack on Makarwal PS in Mianwali

LAHORE: Punjab Police Mianwali foiled terrorist attack on Makarwal police station, forcing the terrorists to retreat and run away.

Soon after the attack, Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar contacted SHO Makarwal by telephone and encouraged the SHO and Thana Muharrir for their bravery and dedication. The IGP directed that hunt for the terrorist elements should be continued and they should be brought to justice. He directed that CTD, Elite Force and Special Branch should provide full support to Mianwali Police in the operation.

DPO Mianwali Muhammad Naveed rushed the scene and led h a heavy contingent of police and elite force to fight the terrorist.

Moreover, Dr Usman Anwar took a plausible step and formed a special team in view of the Mianwali attack. The four-member committee includes Additional IG Training Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional IG Special Branch Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry, Additional IG Operations Waqas Nazir and DIG IT Ahsan Younis. The said committee along with RPO Sargodha will plan search and combing operations to catch the terrorists. The IGP while giving instructions to speed up the search and combing operations in Mianwali, especially the Makarwal police station and its adjoining areas, said that full search operations should be conducted in Mianwali with the help of other law enforcement agencies and institutions to bring terrorist elements and their facilitators to their ultimate end under zero tolerance.