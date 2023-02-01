NATIONAL

Pakistanis among 120,000 migrants passed through Serbia in 2022

By Anadolu Agency
SZEGED, HUNGARY - AUGUST 30: Migrants jump through the border fence between Serbia into Hungary close to the village of Roszke on August 30, 2015 near Szeged, Hungary. According to the Hungarian authorities a record number of migrants from many parts of the Middle East, Africa and Asia crossed the border from Serbia earlier this week, said to be due in part to the erection of a new fence that is due to be completed at the end of this month. Since the beginning of 2015 the number of migrants using the so-called Balkans route has exploded with migrants arriving in Greece from Turkey and then travelling on through Macedonia and Serbia before entering the EU via Hungary. The massive increase, said to be the largest migration of people since World War II, led Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban to order Hungary's army to build a steel and barbed wire security barrier along its entire border with Serbia, after more than 100,000 asylum seekers from a variety of countries and war zones entered the country so far this year. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON: Serbia registered more than 120,000 migrants, including Pakistanis, last year in asylum centres across the country, according to figures released on Monday.

A total of 124,127 migrants passed through centres run by the country’s Refugee and Migration Commissariat, showed the latest report by the agency.

“According to the latest statistical data, while some migrants stay longer, others stay shorter, and the average stay was 16 days. In 2021, the average length of stay was 30 days, and in 2020, it was 36 days,” said the statement.

There are 3,059 people in 17 centres at present, while only 10 people were granted asylum in 2022 with another 40 receiving other forms of protection.

Most of the migrants are from Afghanistan, Syria, Pakistan, Morocco, and India, showed the data.

Serbia lies on the Western Balkan route frequently used by migrants to get to Europe.

Serbian officials have repeatedly underlined that they have and will have a humanitarian attitude towards refugees but the country does not want to be a victim.

