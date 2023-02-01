Government decides to end HEC autonomy

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday decided to end the autonomy of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The federal government will propose amendments to the Higher Education Commission Ordinance, 2002 and the commission will then be working under the ministry of education.

The representation of provinces in the 18-member autonomous forum has also ended, sources said.

After the amendments, the federal government will appoint the executive director instead of HEC members and the four-year tenure of the HEC chairman has been reduced to two years.

Furthermore, the federal education minister will have the authority now to suspend the HEC chairman on the basis of performance, sources said.

Earlier, the federal government decided to limit the authority of the agency.

The cabinet committee for legislation given nod to the amendments in the HEC laws. According to the proposed amendments, the status of the federal minister will be taken back from the HEC chairman.

The laws of HEC will be approved by the ministry of education, while the executive director of the Higher Education Commission will also be appointed by the government.

The amendments will be presented before the federal cabinet for final approval.