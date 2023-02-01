Punjab ombudsman intervenes to provide over Rs22.5mn relief to complainants

LAHORE: In the latest development, cumulative financial relief of Rs22.5 million has been provided to applicants of Lahore and other districts who approached the Office of the Punjab Ombudsman for the payment of their pension, general provident fund, gratuity and other employment dues from provincial departments.

In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesman for the department said the ombudsman office has interceded for the necessary repair and maintenance of roads and cleanliness of sewerage lines in the areas of the applicants from Lahore, Attock, Mianwali, Jhelum, Jhang and Gujranwala districts.

This has helped in providing a neat and clean atmosphere to the locals, he added.

Alongside this, the spokesman reported the Jhelum municipal committee has prepared estimates of around two million rupees to repair the sewerage line of Madni Mohalla.

This step has been taken on the complaint of Abdul Rahman of Jhelum who approached the ombudsman office to functionalise the sewerage line of his area.

The plaintiffs have thanked the Office of the Ombudsman for protecting their legal rights.