NATIONAL

Suspects arrested over Peshawar blast, police focus on how bomber got in

By Reuters
A policeman stands guard over a damaged mosque following January's 30 suicide blast inside the police headquarters in Peshawar on February 1, 2023. - A suicide blast at a mosque inside a Pakistan police headquarters was a targeted revenge attack, a police chief said, as rescue efforts ended with the death toll standing at 100. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: Police investigating a suicide bombing that killed more than 100 people at a mosque in Peshawar said on Tuesday that several people had been arrested, and they could not rule out the possibility that the bomber had internal assistance evading security checks.

The bombing was the most deadly in a decade to hit Peshawar and all but three of those killed were police, making it the most suffered by the security forces in a single attack in recent history.

The bomber struck on Monday as hundreds of worshippers gathered for noon prayers in a mosque that was purpose-built for the police and their families living in a highly fortified area.

“We have found some excellent clues, and based on these clues we have made some major arrests,” Peshawar Police Chief Ijaz Khan told Reuters.

“We can’t rule out internal assistance but since the investigation is still in progress, I will not be able to share more details.”

Investigators, who include counter-terrorism and intelligence officials, are focusing on how the attacker managed to breach the military and police checkpoints leading into the Police Lines district, a colonial-era, self-contained encampment in the city centre that is home to middle- and lower-ranking police personnel and their families.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had said the bomber was in the first row in the prayer hall when he struck. Remains of the attacker had been recovered, provincial police chief Moazzam Jah Ansari told Reuters.

“We believe the attackers are not an organised group,” he added.

The most active militant group in the area, the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has denied responsibility for the attack, which no group has claimed so far. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan had told parliament a breakaway faction of the TTP was to blame.

The blast demolished the upper storey of the mosque. It was the deadliest in Peshawar since twin suicide bombings at All Saints Church killed scores of worshippers in September 2013, in what remains the deadliest attack on the country’s Christian minority.

Peshawar sits on the edge of the Pashtun tribal lands, a region mired in violence for the past two decades.

The TTP is an umbrella group for sectarian factions opposed to the government in Islamabad. The group has recently stepped up attacks against police.

Previous article
Punjab ombudsman intervenes to provide over Rs22.5mn relief to complainants
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Spokesman debunks resignation rumour, affirms Abbasi’s loyalty as PML-N No. 2

ISLAMABAD: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's resignation from his position as senior vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been reported, but his spokesperson denied...

Covid-19 battle continues unfazed by emergence of Omicron strain

LHC breathes life into restaurants with extended hours in smog fight

Young professionals flee crisis-hit Pakistan in search of jobs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.