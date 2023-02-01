NATIONAL

Fawad freed on bail on condition of ‘refraining from inciting violence’

By Staff Report
Police officials escort Pakistan's former information minister Fawad Chaudhry (C) as they leave the court after a hearing in Islamabad on January 27, 2023. - An aide to former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on January 25 for criticising election officials, police said, the latest step against the opposition as it tries to force early polls. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad granted bail on Wednesday to Fawad Chaudhry, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, accepting his bail petition on the condition that he won’t make any statements that could “incite violence against a constitutional institution”.

Chaudhry was arrested last week and charged with inciting violence against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a constitutional body responsible for conducting and supervising elections in the country.

He was granted bail against a surety bond of Rs20,000.

The decision by the district and sessions court comes amid growing concerns about freedom of expression in the country and the increasing use of charges related to incitement to silence political dissent.

More details to follow

