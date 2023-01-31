NATIONAL

Terrorist involved in intelligence officers’ martyrdom killed in Kurram IBO

By Staff Report
QUETTA, PAKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 05: Security forces take measures after at least three paramilitary troops were killed and nearly two dozen others injured in a suspected suicide attack in Pakistanâs southwestern Quetta city on September 05, 2021. The suspected bomber targeted a security checkpoint at the Quetta-Mastung road, when the personnel were engaged in routine security checking, a police spokesman said in a statement. (Photo by Mazhar Chandio/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Monday killed a terrorist who martyred two intelligence officers in Khanewal during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kurram District.

According to the official sources, on January 3, 2023, a terrorist named Umar Niazi shot and martyred Naveed Sadiq, the director of a sensitive institution, and Inspector Nasir Abbas in Khanewal.

The intelligence agencies tracked the terrorist day and night, using extreme diligence and advanced technology to nab him before he tried to flee Afghanistan.

On the basis of intelligence, the law enforcement agencies in Kurram District conducted a joint operation and arrested Umar Niazi in an injured state. However, he succumbed to his injuries later.

Father of the man
