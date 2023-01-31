NATIONAL

PM calls for global cooperation to tackle climate crisis

By Staff Report
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivers a speech at the start of a Pakistan's Resilience to Climate Change conference in Geneva on January 9, 2023. - The UN chief called today for "massive investments" to help Pakistan recover from last year's devastating floods, saying the country was "doubly victimised" by climate change and a "morally bankrupt global financial system". (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday called for global cooperation to tackle the negative impacts of climate change, highlighting that there is an urgent need for climate action.

“As one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, Pakistan fully appreciated the need for a global response to combat climate change and build resilience and shared the efforts being undertaken in this regard,” Sharif said at a meeting with Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), who is on a visit to Pakistan.

Climate change is one of the “defining issues of our times,” and Pakistan is playing its part in this regard, the prime minister said.

Appreciating the work being done by the UNEP, Sharif called for enhanced efforts to address climate change, biodiversity loss, and ecosystem degradation more effectively.

As part of the UN system, UNEP is encouraged to contribute to and support Pakistan’s efforts to build back better and greener after the climate-induced devastating floods in the country, the premier said.

On the occasion, Andersen briefed the prime minister on the initiatives being taken by UNEP in Pakistan and appreciated the active role that Islamabad has been playing to address climate change.

