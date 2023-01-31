NATIONAL

Death toll from boat capsize in Kohat rises to 41

By Anadolu Agency
Rescue workers search for the victims drowned in the waters of Tanda Dam after a boat carrying students capsized in Kohat district of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on January 29, 2023. - At least 51 people were killed in two separate transport accidents in western Pakistan on January 29, when a bus plunged off a bridge and a boat carrying a class of children capsized. (Photo by Basit SHAH / AFP) (Photo by BASIT SHAH/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Divers recovered nine more bodies of seminary students from a dam in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the death toll from Sunday’s boat accident to 41, an official said on Tuesday.

At least 57 students, the majority of whom were in their teens, were aboard a boat when it capsized at Tanda Dam.

Divers recovered nine more bodies of seminary students on Tuesday, while the search for survivors and the dead continues, Kohat Police spokesman Fazal Naeem told Anadolu over the phone.

Divers were able to save seven children alive on Sunday, Naeem said.

He did, however, acknowledge that the chances of any survivor are slim.

Some 57 students of a religious seminary were on a recreational visit, and took a boat ride, the head of the seminary, Shahid Anwar, said, adding that his son and a nephew are among the dead, Geo News reported.

Earlier, authorities provided contradictory figures for the number of students on board. They initially reported 25 students on board, but later reported 40.

The search for any survivors or victims among the remaining nine students would continue on Tuesday, he added.

Tanda Dam is a popular recreational spot in Kohat, attracting hundreds of visitors each day.

